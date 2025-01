ACC consolidated net profit rises 103.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 5927.38 crore

Net profit of ACC rose 103.06% to Rs 1091.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 537.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 5927.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4914.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5927.384914.3618.8218.411736.09964.541476.50729.311091.73537.63

