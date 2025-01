Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 147.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.07% to Rs 1124.86 crore

Net profit of Wheels India rose 147.43% to Rs 25.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 1124.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1210.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1124.861210.417.574.9757.4732.1033.4210.7625.0410.12

