Adani Wilmar gets shareholders' nod to change firm name

Adani Wilmar announced that it has received shareholder approval to change the company's name from Adani Wilmar to AWL Agri Business through postal ballot.

Approximately 99.99% of the total votes cast were in favor of the companys resolution to change its name.

The approval of shareholders was sought through a postal ballot, as outlined in the Postal Ballot Notice dated 15 January 2025, which was sent to all shareholders of the company.

Adani Wilmar is a provider of edible oil, vanaspati, and specialty fats. The company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. The company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 104.55% to Rs 410.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 200.89 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.62% YoY to Rs 15,859.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter declined 1.29% to Rs 259.25 on the bSE.

