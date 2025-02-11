Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.54% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net profit of Adarsh Plant Protect declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.54% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.845.452.344.040.030.180.010.160.010.16

