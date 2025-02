Telogica standalone net profit declines 95.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.11% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of Telogica declined 95.15% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 54.11% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.078.875.6539.800.193.310.173.300.163.30

