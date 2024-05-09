Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 5.46 croreNet profit of Adarsh Plant Protect rose 283.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 18.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
