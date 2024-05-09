Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 5.46 crore

Net profit of Adarsh Plant Protect rose 283.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 18.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.464.16 31 18.6517.20 8 OPM %5.492.64 -4.082.38 - PBDT0.250.08 213 0.550.22 150 PBT0.230.06 283 0.490.14 250 NP0.230.06 283 0.490.14 250

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

