SKF India consolidated net profit rises 42.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 1203.40 croreNet profit of SKF India rose 42.54% to Rs 175.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 1203.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1094.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.13% to Rs 551.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 524.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 4570.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4304.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News