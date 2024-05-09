Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKF India consolidated net profit rises 42.54% in the March 2024 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 42.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 1203.40 crore

Net profit of SKF India rose 42.54% to Rs 175.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 1203.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1094.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.13% to Rs 551.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 524.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 4570.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4304.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1203.401094.69 10 4570.134304.92 6 OPM %17.7315.26 -15.7017.41 - PBDT248.49186.54 33 810.42799.86 1 PBT229.61169.65 35 735.82733.02 0 NP175.23122.93 43 551.80524.88 5

