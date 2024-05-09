India Shelter Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 46.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.37% to Rs 234.49 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 46.95% to Rs 77.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.37% to Rs 234.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.29% to Rs 246.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 828.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 583.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

