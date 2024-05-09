Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Shelter Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 46.95% in the March 2024 quarter

India Shelter Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 46.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 38.37% to Rs 234.49 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 46.95% to Rs 77.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.37% to Rs 234.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.29% to Rs 246.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 828.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 583.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales234.49169.46 38 828.61583.91 42 OPM %71.4569.85 -70.5968.13 - PBDT102.5470.14 46 328.12209.67 56 PBT99.4268.04 46 318.21201.47 58 NP77.7552.91 47 246.87154.98 59

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

