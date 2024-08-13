Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADC India Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.96 crore in the June 2024 quarter

ADC India Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.96 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 48.52 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications reported to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales48.5244.24 10 OPM %17.54-0.86 -PBDT9.37-0.06 LP PBT9.32-0.11 LP NP6.96-0.09 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors pull Sensex down 550 pts; Nifty below 24,200

CAS will not reconsider their verdict on the bronze medal: Jordan Chiles

Gentari joins hands with Amazon India to achieve target of 10K EVs by 2025

Google announces rolling out of locally assembled Pixel 8 in India: Details

'Wrong to expect democracy from LG': Manish Sisodia on flag hoisting row

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story