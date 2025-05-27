Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.68% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 59.68% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 125.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 119.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 97.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.250.620.144.66-244.00-29.03-2214.2930.69-31.11-30.77-127.24-122.98-31.11-30.77-127.24-122.98-31.02-29.57-125.34-119.21

