Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.50% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.50% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 82.10% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

