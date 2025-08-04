Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 10.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.57% to Rs 9502.69 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 10.05% to Rs 835.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 758.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 9502.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8672.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9502.698672.6040.5237.071249.681099.101178.391044.74835.08758.84

