Home / Markets / Capital Market News / String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 236.43% in the June 2025 quarter

String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 236.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 297.56% to Rs 198.86 crore

Net profit of String Metaverse rose 236.43% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 297.56% to Rs 198.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales198.8650.02 298 OPM %10.8713.21 -PBDT21.836.62 230 PBT18.385.38 242 NP18.105.38 236

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aptech consolidated net profit rises 33.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 363.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 178.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story