String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 236.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of String Metaverse rose 236.43% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 297.56% to Rs 198.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.198.8650.0210.8713.2121.836.6218.385.3818.105.38

