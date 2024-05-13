Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital gains as Q4 PAT soars 105% YoY

Aditya Birla Capital gains as Q4 PAT soars 105% YoY

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital advanced 2.54% to Rs 221.80 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 104.62% to Rs 1,245.41 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 608.65 crore in Q4 FY23.

Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 12,079 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 32% from Rs 9,146 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax surged 93.73% year on year to Rs 1,612.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) increased by 21% YoY to 4,36,442 crore during the quarter.

On full year basis, the companys consolidate net profit tumbled 30.46% to Rs 3,334.98 crore despite of 30.17% rise in revenue to Rs 39,050 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The strong momentum across businesses led to a 31% YoY growth in the overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) to 1,24,059 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) grew by 18% YoY to Rs 20,961 crore in FY24.

The company said that it continues to expand its physical footprint with a pan-India presence of 1,474 branches across all businesses as of 31 March 2024. The branch expansion is targeted at driving penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 towns and new customer segments.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

