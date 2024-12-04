Suzlon Energy rises on securing 302.4-MW wind project from Jindal Renewables

Suzlon Energy added 2.11% to Rs 66.79 after the company announced that it has expanded its partnership with Jindal Renewables after another order win from one of its subsidiaries.

JSP Green Wind 1, the subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, awarded a 302.4 MW wind power project to Suzlon Energy in the Koppal region of Karnataka in order to accelerate the country's green steel production.

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers now represent 56% of Suzlon's total order book, which has reached a record 5.4 GW, marking Suzlon's highest-ever order book to date.

Under the strategic agreement, Suzlon will supply 96 S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with hybrid lattice (HLT) towers, each of which will have a capacity of 3.15 MW.

The energy generated will be utilised for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing the company's operational sustainability.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of the Suzlon Group, said, This collaboration will propel our joint green steel mission forward while significantly contributing to India's ambitious renewable energy target of 50% electricity from non‐fossil fuels by 2030.

Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables, said, This project aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving sustainability and decarbonisation in the steel industry. Partnering with Suzlon for lower-emission steel production is just the beginning; there will be many more such initiatives as we continue to lead the way in adopting renewable energy solutions.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, Initiatives like this are critical for transforming hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, into models of sustainable growth. The integration of renewable energy into industrial operations is not just an opportunity but a necessity for a cleaner and greener future. We encourage more organisations to reimagine their operations and embrace renewable energy solutions. Partnerships like ours with Jindal Renewables set a benchmark for how industries can innovate to meet both economic and environmental goals.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing, and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, with a presence in 17 countries across six continents.

The company reported a 95.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.20 crore on a 47.68% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,092.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

