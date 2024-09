Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) has made investments on rights basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Finance (ABFL) of Rs. 499.99 crore.

Pursuant to the aforesaid investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL and ABFL continue to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

