Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 3406.65 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 229.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 186.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 3406.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2879.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 628.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 13995.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12417.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

