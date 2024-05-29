Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 229.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 229.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 3406.65 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 229.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 186.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 3406.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2879.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 628.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 13995.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12417.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3406.652879.73 18 13995.8612417.90 13 OPM %8.336.70 -10.3812.03 - PBDT141.2589.33 58 826.331144.52 -28 PBT-314.14-259.15 -21 -828.90-82.44 -905 NP-229.57-186.94 -23 -628.02-36.00 -1645

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

ABFRL sizzles after board plans to demerge Madura Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

ABFRL board OKs to demerge Madurai Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

Go Fashion inks franchise agreement with UAE-based Apparel Group

Aditya Birla Capital gains on plan to amalgamate Aditya Birla Finance with itself

Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit declines 0.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 197.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 85.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 6.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story