Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 197.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 102.04% to Rs 1702.37 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 197.60% to Rs 206.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 102.04% to Rs 1702.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 842.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.97% to Rs 451.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 291.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 4896.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3444.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1702.37842.57 102 4896.693444.61 42 OPM %25.4223.97 -24.3924.94 - PBDT355.00131.52 170 870.77547.56 59 PBT278.8348.14 479 568.68232.98 144 NP206.0969.25 198 451.61291.41 55

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

