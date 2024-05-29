Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit declines 0.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit declines 0.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 300.90 crore

Net profit of Exicom Tele-Systems declined 0.51% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 300.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 698.00% to Rs 63.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.03% to Rs 1019.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 707.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales300.90346.24 -13 1019.60707.93 44 OPM %13.208.89 -10.997.39 - PBDT40.4530.95 31 111.7648.77 129 PBT35.1326.36 33 93.2132.30 189 NP27.4727.61 -1 63.928.01 698

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Exicom Tele-Systems makes strong debut

Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit rises 38.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex slides 417 pts; auto shares in demand

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 197.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 85.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 6.42% in the March 2024 quarter

SEAMEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story