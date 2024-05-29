Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit declines 0.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 300.90 crore

Net profit of Exicom Tele-Systems declined 0.51% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 300.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 698.00% to Rs 63.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.03% to Rs 1019.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 707.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

300.90346.241019.60707.9313.208.8910.997.3940.4530.95111.7648.7735.1326.3693.2132.3027.4727.6163.928.01

