Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 6.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 6.42% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 509.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.06% to Rs 183.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 1933.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1856.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

