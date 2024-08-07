Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 28.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.26% to Rs 601.90 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 28.81% to Rs 106.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 601.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 541.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.601.90541.0028.2427.02184.60152.60149.90117.50106.4082.60

