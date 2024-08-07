Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.32% to Rs 175.96 crore

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.32% to Rs 175.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 140.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.175.96140.418.39-14.098.28-21.71-21.95-40.94-10.38-25.31

