Aditya Birla Real Estate gains as arm record sales of Rs 3,000 crore with Birla Arika

Aditya Birla Real Estate added 3.19% to Rs 2,032 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates, announced record sales of approximately Rs 3,000 crore with Birla Arika, Gurugram.

This luxury residential project, spread over 13.275 acres (53,722.01 sq. mtrs) of land, with a development potential of 2.4 million sq. ft., is located in the coveted Sector 31, Gurugram.

According to the companys regulatory filing, strategically positioned just off NH-48, Sector 31, Gurugram, this rare land parcel offers an unparalleled downtown living experience, featuring seven high-rise towers of 40/41 storeys each. The development will be rolled out in two phases, with Phase I launching four towers comprising 322 residences. Crafted for modern communities and sustainable living, the project features only two luxurious residences per floor, ensuring enhanced privacy and space, along with ample cross-ventilation.

The expansive 4 BHK homes, spanning over 4,200 sq. ft. (390.19 sq. mtrs), promise a curated lifestyle with four distinct clubhouses, extensive green spaces, and a dedicated 1-acre forest zone. This creates a tranquil and eco-friendly urban retreat complete with meticulously planned amenities that embody true luxury.

With this record-breaking sales milestone, Birla Estates continues to expand its presence in Indias most sought-after real estate markets. The company also successfully launched Phase 3 of Birla Trimaya in Bengaluru, and is in pre-launch phases for Birla Evara in Bengaluru, Birla Punya in Pune, and Birla Navya in NCR in the last quarter.

K.T. Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, said, The launch success of Birla Arika in Sector 31, Gurugram, is a testament to our growth ambitions. Birla Arika is our biggest and most successful launch and marks a strategic milestone in our vision to expand our presence in the NCR regionone of our key growth markets.

This development reflects our commitment to delivering future-ready, thoughtfully designed, and curated residential spaces in prime urban microhubs. Gurugrams dynamic real estate landscape, supported by robust infrastructure and a strong demand for premium housing, offers a compelling opportunity for sustainable growth.

The success of Birla Arika highlights the growing demand for premium residences in Gurugram, as it is set to become a landmark development seamlessly blending opulence with exclusivity in this highly sought-after district.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) was established in 1897. It has a presence in the cotton textiles, pulp & paper, and real estate sectors.

The firm had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with a net profit of Rs 83.30 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue declined by 3.65% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 946.21 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

