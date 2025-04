Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 5,372 equity share sunder ESOP on 22 April 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,24,46,430 (i.e. 28,84,89,286 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,24,73,290 (i.e. 28,84,94,658 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each).

