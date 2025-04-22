Mahindra Logistics climbs as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr

Mahindra Logistics jumped 3.45% to Rs 318.25 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 6.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 12.85 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,569.51 crore in Q4 FY25.

The firm reported pre-tax profit of Rs 0.95 crore in Q4 FY25 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 9.22 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 78 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 36.84% as compared with Rs 57 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased 7.38% to Rs 1,570.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,462.86 crore in Q4 FY24. Operating expenses was at Rs 1,358.76 crore (up 9.62% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 95.63 crore (up 1.97% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 20.55 crore (up 17.9% YoY) during the period under review.

On financial year basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 35.85 crore in FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 54.74 crore in FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.88% YoY to Rs 6,104.83 crore in FY25, driven by strong performance in 3PL, Last Mile Delivery (LMD), and Cross Border services.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, managing director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said, During the quarter, we saw positive trend of revenue growth, with YoY growth of 8% driven by growth in 3PL contract logistics and Express. For the full year, revenue grew by 11% driven by account additions, new offerings and new launches. The B2B express business demonstrated volume recovery in the quarter, combined with cost management. Cross-border continues to see volatility in pricing. We are on track with new warehousing additions in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Guwahati & Tripura. We remain focused on expanding margins through share of solutions, cost management, and turnaround of the express business.

Meanwhile, the companys managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Rampraveen Swaminathan has resigned with effect from 4 May 2025 and he has decided to move on to pursue other professional interests and his last day of employment at the company would be 20 July 2025.

Further, the companys board approved the appointment of Hemant Sikka as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of five years with effect from 5 May 2025 to 4 May 2030 (both days exclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing 18th AGM of the company.

Furthermore, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY25, subject to the members approval at the ensuing 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. If approved and declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid/dispatched by the company in permitted modes after Tuesday, 22 July 2025. The company has fixed record date as Friday, 11 July 2025.

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility.

