Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2400.00% to Rs 0.75 croreNet Loss of Savani Financials reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.750.03 2400 OPM %-241.33-2500.00 -PBDT-1.83-0.77 -138 PBT-1.92-0.77 -149 NP-1.92-0.77 -149
