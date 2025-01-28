Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 2400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net Loss of Savani Financials reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.750.03 2400 OPM %-241.33-2500.00 -PBDT-1.83-0.77 -138 PBT-1.92-0.77 -149 NP-1.92-0.77 -149

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

