Tata Steel consolidated net profit declines 36.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 53231.28 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel declined 36.37% to Rs 326.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 513.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 53231.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54727.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.53231.2854727.3011.0911.454367.414684.081798.222262.04326.64513.37

