Tata Steel consolidated net profit declines 36.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 53231.28 croreNet profit of Tata Steel declined 36.37% to Rs 326.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 513.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 53231.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54727.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales53231.2854727.30 -3 OPM %11.0911.45 -PBDT4367.414684.08 -7 PBT1798.222262.04 -21 NP326.64513.37 -36
