Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.59% to Rs 14.23 crore

Nakoda Group of Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.2314.465.060.480.32-0.410-0.720-0.54

