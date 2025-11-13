Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit declines 70.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.48% to Rs 919.64 crore

Net profit of Aditya Infotech declined 70.06% to Rs 69.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 233.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.48% to Rs 919.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 668.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.919.64668.9111.805.89104.1633.4193.5327.9069.98233.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News