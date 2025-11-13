Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.44% to Rs 74.15 crore

Net profit of Pavna Industries declined 53.65% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.44% to Rs 74.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.1583.739.4012.626.397.992.874.671.272.74

