Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit declines 4.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ritco Logistics declined 4.43% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.13% to Rs 360.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 279.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

