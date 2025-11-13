Paul Merchants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 593.41 crore

Net loss of Paul Merchants reported to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 593.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 986.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.593.41986.28-1.30-0.124.93-0.813.51-1.86-6.6116.10

