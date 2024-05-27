Aditya Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Compucom Software Ltd, Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd and Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2024.

Aditya Vision Ltd crashed 11.96% to Rs 3135 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 92803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8101 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd lost 8.91% to Rs 30.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58996 shares in the past one month.

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 8.85% to Rs 502.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2190 shares in the past one month.

Vadilal Industries Ltd shed 8.74% to Rs 4529.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2423 shares in the past one month.

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd pared 7.98% to Rs 893. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32613 shares in the past one month.

