Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 15.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 15.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.66% to Rs 375.67 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 15.78% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.66% to Rs 375.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.16% to Rs 77.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.84% to Rs 1743.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1322.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales375.67306.27 23 1743.291322.23 32 OPM %10.029.35 -9.6110.06 - PBDT23.4819.37 21 135.25106.41 27 PBT16.0214.15 13 106.6785.99 24 NP7.856.78 16 77.0764.14 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital gains on plan to amalgamate Aditya Birla Finance with itself

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 78.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 123.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 50.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

APM Industries standalone net profit declines 68.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story