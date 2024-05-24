Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 15.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.66% to Rs 375.67 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 15.78% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.66% to Rs 375.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.16% to Rs 77.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.84% to Rs 1743.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1322.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

