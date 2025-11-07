Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 457.50 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 4.18% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 457.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 375.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.457.50375.857.588.0026.9926.3516.7015.9812.7212.21

