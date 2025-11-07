Shetron standalone net profit declines 4.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 60.41 crore

Net profit of Shetron declined 4.55% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 60.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.60.4157.916.448.082.812.801.331.301.051.10

