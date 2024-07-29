Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 41.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 888.78 croreNet profit of Aditya Vision rose 41.85% to Rs 53.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 888.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 641.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales888.78641.23 39 OPM %9.589.87 -PBDT80.0255.64 44 PBT71.8249.33 46 NP53.0837.42 42
