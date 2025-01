Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.03% to Rs 508.45 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 9.25% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.03% to Rs 508.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 413.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.508.45413.269.1610.5239.7137.0331.2028.9924.2222.17

