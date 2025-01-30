Volumes jump at Archean Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd saw volume of 53.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares

Olectra Greentech Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd, Voltas Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 January 2025.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd saw volume of 53.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.59% to Rs.611.15. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd clocked volume of 70.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.69% to Rs.1,427.15. Volumes stood at 4.44 lakh shares in the last session.

CIE Automotive India Ltd recorded volume of 11.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.75% to Rs.465.50. Volumes stood at 71907 shares in the last session.

Voltas Ltd registered volume of 87.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 13.17% to Rs.1,280.00. Volumes stood at 4.54 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 15.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.1,503.05. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

