Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 30.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 16.00% to Rs 555.34 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 30.53% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.00% to Rs 555.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 661.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales555.34661.11 -16 OPM %11.7012.72 -PBDT57.3676.13 -25 PBT43.9863.53 -31 NP33.2447.85 -31

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

