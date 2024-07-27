Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 1925.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 4.95 crore

Net profit of Eyantra Ventures rose 1925.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.951.6517.173.030.870.050.870.050.810.04

