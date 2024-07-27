Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 1925.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 4.95 crore

Net profit of Eyantra Ventures rose 1925.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.951.65 200 OPM %17.173.03 -PBDT0.870.05 1640 PBT0.870.05 1640 NP0.810.04 1925

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

