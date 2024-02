Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 3.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 49.74 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech declined 3.95% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 49.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 54.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.49.7454.4812.8713.038.048.307.267.215.105.31

