Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 28.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ador Welding declined 28.70% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 310.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.55% to Rs 60.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 1122.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1073.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

