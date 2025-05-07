Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 487.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.53% to Rs 472.88 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 487.84% to Rs 32.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.53% to Rs 472.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 263.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.00% to Rs 86.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 1358.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

