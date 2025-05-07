Naperol Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5475.86% to Rs 16.17 crore

Net profit of Naperol Investments reported to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5475.86% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 924.61% to Rs 19.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.170.2919.571.9165.24-248.2856.97-32.9810.66-0.7211.72-0.6210.66-0.7211.72-0.629.81-0.5510.55-0.37

