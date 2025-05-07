Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.39% to Rs 109074.75 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 26.06% to Rs 3415.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2709.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 109074.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114086.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.94% to Rs 6735.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16014.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 432008.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 432034.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

109074.75114086.83432008.74432034.695.314.283.805.775961.204756.5115153.9826096.704337.963124.288999.8820500.273415.442709.316735.7016014.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News