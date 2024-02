Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 16.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 221.54 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding declined 16.26% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 221.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 198.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.221.54198.539.4012.1022.5925.0919.2422.2013.7016.36

