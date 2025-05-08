Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy gains on securing Rs 7-cr BESS order

Advait Energy gains on securing Rs 7-cr BESS order

Advait Energy Transitions rallied 3.90% to Rs 1,180.05 after the company announced that it had received an order worth Rs 7.43 crore from Gujarat BESS, Sanand.

The contract covers the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the 180 MW / 360 MWh BESS project (AC side) at Gujarat BESS, Sanand.

The total project cost is Rs 7,43,40,944. The mechanical completion is scheduled for 30 November 2025, with final charging expected to be completed by 23 December 2025.

Advait Infratech is engaged in the business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation, and telecommunication infrastructure fields. Also, it operates with various verticals such as turnkey telecommunication projects and installation of power transmission, substations, and telecom products.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 27.2% to Rs 9.78 crore on a 35.4% jump in net sales to Rs 98.45 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

