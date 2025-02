Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 27.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.40% to Rs 98.45 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 27.18% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.40% to Rs 98.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.98.4572.7115.0517.0314.4310.9613.5010.299.787.69

