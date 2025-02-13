Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.58% to Rs 173.91 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 124.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.58% to Rs 173.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 203.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales173.91203.60 -15 OPM %66.8639.41 -PBDT43.52-14.20 LP PBT13.45-39.86 LP NP-3.74-124.34 97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Octal Credit Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Deep Diamond India consolidated net profit declines 92.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Swelect Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cressanda Railway Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story